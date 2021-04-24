Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $200.19 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 34% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $200.19 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.