Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 10,314 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

