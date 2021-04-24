Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,152 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

