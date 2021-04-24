Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 13,602 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

