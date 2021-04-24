Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

