Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,816 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $188.54 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

