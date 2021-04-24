Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 4,556 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $131.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

