Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

ENPH opened at $166.97 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

