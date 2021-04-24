Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,698,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

