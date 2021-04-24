Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

EA stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.