Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK opened at $32.45 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

