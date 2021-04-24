Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.88 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $330.58 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

