Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $251.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

