Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.61 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.72.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $279.43 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.