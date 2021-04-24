Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.