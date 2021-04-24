Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

