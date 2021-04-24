Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,332 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.