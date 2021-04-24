Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 439 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,335.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

