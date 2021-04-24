Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,072 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

