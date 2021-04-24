Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 829 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

