Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $214.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

