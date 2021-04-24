Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $342.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.