Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

USB stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

