Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

