Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

