Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 85,888 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 2.22% of Franklin Covey worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

