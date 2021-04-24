O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $532.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $373.14 and a 1 year high of $539.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.01.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

