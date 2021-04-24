O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $520.58.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $532.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.22 and its 200-day moving average is $465.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

