Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ORGO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,577,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,611,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

