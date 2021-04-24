Orient Walt Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $736,262.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $736,262.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01011998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.93 or 0.99951422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00604553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.