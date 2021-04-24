Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $198,183.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00049758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars.

