Origo Reaches Market Cap of $8.09 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Origo has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1.76 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.01 or 0.07751105 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

