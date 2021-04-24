Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Tops $233.55 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.06 or 0.00022389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $233.55 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars.

