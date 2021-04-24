Orion Protocol (ORN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.20 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00021678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $227.63 million and $11.20 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

