Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $222,337.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $794,382.18 and approximately $222,337.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00268628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.72 or 0.99682735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00627009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01015657 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.