OST (OST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $751,855.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. OST has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $751,855.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars.

