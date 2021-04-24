Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Overstock.com by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.