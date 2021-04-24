OWNDATA (OWN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $12.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072647 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.