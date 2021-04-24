Oxen Price Up 11.5% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $110.41 million and approximately $532,526.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,806.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.34 or 0.04492215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00454856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $798.80 or 0.01572241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.00771863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00472660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00406824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,924,240 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

