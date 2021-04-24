PAC Global Tops One Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00203299 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

