PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $142.91 million and approximately $164,448.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,548,636,889 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

