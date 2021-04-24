PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $160.72 million and $18.30 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01011998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.93 or 0.99951422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00604553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.