Paparazzi Price Reaches $0.0003 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $11,797.11 and approximately $131.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars.

