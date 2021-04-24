Parachute (PAR) Price Down 27.6% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $168,871.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001537 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

