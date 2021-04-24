Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

