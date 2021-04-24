Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

