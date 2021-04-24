Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $6.91 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.