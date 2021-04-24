Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $60.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 31.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $60,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.