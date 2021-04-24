Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

