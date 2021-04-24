Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC cut Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $7.62 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

